Motorbike Mayhem: Harrowing Attack on Punjab Labourers

A shocking incident unfolded in Punjab's Moga district when a migrant labourer was injured by a bullet while heading for a meal with colleagues. Three unidentified individuals on a motorcycle suddenly opened fire on the workers, police reported.

The incident took place on Zira road. Among the labourers, Ashok sustained a leg injury. He is currently receiving medical treatment, and his condition is stable. Reports suggest one attacker even recorded the firing on film.

Law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the perpetrators, leveraging CCTV footage to track their movements. Police remain determined to apprehend the culprits soon after gathering critical clues from the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)