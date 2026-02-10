Left Menu

Motorbike Mayhem: Harrowing Attack on Punjab Labourers

A migrant labourer in Punjab's Moga district was shot in the leg by unknown assailants during a meal break. The attackers, who filmed their act, fired multiple rounds and fled the scene. Police are investigating and reviewing CCTV footage to trace those involved.

A shocking incident unfolded in Punjab's Moga district when a migrant labourer was injured by a bullet while heading for a meal with colleagues. Three unidentified individuals on a motorcycle suddenly opened fire on the workers, police reported.

The incident took place on Zira road. Among the labourers, Ashok sustained a leg injury. He is currently receiving medical treatment, and his condition is stable. Reports suggest one attacker even recorded the firing on film.

Law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the perpetrators, leveraging CCTV footage to track their movements. Police remain determined to apprehend the culprits soon after gathering critical clues from the investigation.

