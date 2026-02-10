Left Menu

Mysterious Murder Near Lohta: Man Found Dead

A 30-year-old man's body was discovered near Lohta village, with police suspecting murder due to head injuries from a brick and cuts from a sharp weapon. Circle Officer Alok Kumar Gupta reported that the victim remains unidentified. A post-mortem is underway, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:38 IST
Mysterious Murder Near Lohta: Man Found Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking discovery was made on Tuesday when the body of a 30-year-old man was found near Lohta village, raising suspicions of murder among local authorities.

According to police officials, evidence suggests the victim was fatally struck on the head with a brick, in addition to receiving wounds from a sharp weapon. Despite the severity of the injuries, the identity of the deceased remains unknown.

Circle Officer Alok Kumar Gupta confirmed that a post-mortem examination is being conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into the man's death, as police efforts intensify to uncover the man's identity and the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Entrepreneurs: PM-SURAJ's Success Story

Empowering Entrepreneurs: PM-SURAJ's Success Story

 India
2
BJP Kerala Councillors' Delhi Pravas: A Fully-Funded Engagement

BJP Kerala Councillors' Delhi Pravas: A Fully-Funded Engagement

 India
3
Swift Rescue: Kite's Brush with Death from Banned Manjha

Swift Rescue: Kite's Brush with Death from Banned Manjha

 India
4
Köche Revolutionizes Modern Indian Kitchens with BLDC Technology

Köche Revolutionizes Modern Indian Kitchens with BLDC Technology

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026