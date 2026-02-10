Mysterious Murder Near Lohta: Man Found Dead

A shocking discovery was made on Tuesday when the body of a 30-year-old man was found near Lohta village, raising suspicions of murder among local authorities.

According to police officials, evidence suggests the victim was fatally struck on the head with a brick, in addition to receiving wounds from a sharp weapon. Despite the severity of the injuries, the identity of the deceased remains unknown.

Circle Officer Alok Kumar Gupta confirmed that a post-mortem examination is being conducted as part of an ongoing investigation into the man's death, as police efforts intensify to uncover the man's identity and the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)