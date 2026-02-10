Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Unveiled: Accountants Trapped in Credit Card Scam

A woman accountant from East Delhi lost Rs 76,000 to cybercriminals who tricked her into downloading a malignant app. Four perpetrators, including former credit card sales employee, were arrested for the scam, which involved fake banking applications and unauthorized credit card transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:39 IST
A chilling tale of cyber fraud has emerged from East Delhi, where a chartered accountant fell prey to a malicious scheme that drained her credit card by Rs 76,000. The woman, identified as Sonam Chauhan, was conned into installing a deceptive mobile application, touted as a tool to enhance her credit card limit.

The fraudsters, identified as Abhishek Kumar Jha, Ashish Kumar Ojha, Vivek Kumar, and Ikrar, were arrested for orchestrating the scam. Using fake banking applications designed to mimic legitimate ones, they lured victims to compromise their security, paving the way for financial exploitation.

Police investigations revealed that the gang purchased goods using the defrauded money and delivered them to Faridabad, Haryana. Technical analysis led to their capture, unveiling a sophisticated network of deceit involving unauthorized access to customer data and the use of fraudulent calls to bait victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

