352 Infra Projects Worth ₹16.10 Lakh Crore Evaluated Under PM GatiShakti Framework

The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP), launched in October 2021 as a transformative approach to integrated infrastructure development, has evaluated 352 critical infrastructure projects worth an estimated ₹16.10 lakh crore through the Network Planning Group (NPG) mechanism, the Government informed the Lok Sabha today.

In a written reply, the Minister of State for the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Shri Jitin Prasada, stated that out of the 352 projects assessed so far, 201 projects have been sanctioned, and 167 projects are currently under implementation.

Network Planning Group Ensuring Integrated Infrastructure Planning

The Network Planning Group (NPG) was constituted under the PM GatiShakti framework to evaluate major Central Government infrastructure proposals at the planning stage itself.

The NPG ensures:

Integrated and synchronized planning

Multimodal and intermodal connectivity

Last-mile infrastructure linkages

Comprehensive development around project locations

Data-driven decision-making

Avoidance of duplication across Ministries

This approach has significantly strengthened coordination among sectors such as roads, railways, ports, airports, logistics and urban infrastructure.

₹5,000 Crore Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment

To accelerate infrastructure creation at the State level, the Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, through Part-II of the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (2022–23), made a provision of ₹5,000 crore.

This assistance is being provided to States as a 50-year interest-free loan for undertaking PM GatiShakti-aligned infrastructure development projects.

The Government has also shared details of State projects approved under this component and funds allocated.

Strengthened Monitoring Through MoSPI and PAIMANA Portal

The Government has instituted robust monitoring systems to ensure timely execution of large-scale projects evaluated under PM GatiShakti.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) monitors all ongoing Central Sector Projects costing ₹150 crore and above.

From July 2025 onwards, MoSPI has begun publishing detailed flash reports on:

Implementation progress

Cost overruns

Time overruns

Project performance indicators

These reports are available on the PAIMANA portal (Project Assessment Infrastructure Monitoring and Analytics for Nation Building).

Project Monitoring Group Fast-Tracking Mega Projects

To further expedite implementation, an institutional mechanism called the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) has been established for milestone-based monitoring and resolution of bottlenecks in projects costing ₹500 crore and above.

PMG has introduced a unique 5-tier escalation framework, ensuring issues are addressed at the appropriate level, beginning with the concerned Ministry and escalating up to the PRAGATI platform for complex matters.

This system:

Prevents duplication of reviews

Speeds up regulatory clearances

Enables higher authorities to focus on critical issues

Improves accountability and execution timelines

The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has been integrated with PMG to fast-track issue resolution and ensure timely project completion.

PM GatiShakti Driving India’s Infrastructure Vision

The PM GatiShakti National Master Plan represents a paradigm shift in infrastructure planning by enabling seamless coordination, multimodal logistics efficiency and holistic development.

With hundreds of projects evaluated and large-scale monitoring systems now operational, the initiative continues to strengthen India’s infrastructure backbone and support long-term economic growth.