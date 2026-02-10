Left Menu

US Lawmaker Proposes Bill to End H-1B Visa Program Spotlighting American Worker Prioritization

A new bill proposed by US Representative Greg Steube aims to end the H-1B visa program, citing abuse and favoritism towards foreign labor over American workers, affecting sectors like healthcare and technology. The bill seeks to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act, putting American workers first.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A legislative push against the H-1B visa program is gaining traction as US Representative Greg Steube introduces the 'Ending Exploitative Imported Labour Exemptions Act' or EXILE Act. This bill seeks to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act and aims to terminate the H-1B visa program, citing its misuse by corporations to import cheaper labor at the expense of American workers.

Steube argues that the current system undermines national interests by prioritizing foreign labor over American citizens, resulting in widespread displacement of local workers and jeopardizing the nation's future workforce. The EXILE Act calls for prioritizing the well-being and prosperity of US citizens over non-citizens.

Significant concerns accompany the program, particularly within Indian and Chinese communities, where a majority of H-1B visas are granted. Highlighting its impact, examples include how the program has displaced thousands of US physicians and tech workers, prompting enhanced screening measures by the State Department and causing delays in visa processing overseas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

