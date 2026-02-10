Swift Rescue: Missing Girls Reunited with Families

In an intense operation, police in Ranchi successfully rescued three minor girls, including two sisters, who had been reported missing. The two sisters vanished on February 8, sparking a swift and decisive search that culminated in their discovery at Ranchi Railway Station within 24 hours.

The officer-in-charge of Ratu police station, Ramnarayan Singh, confirmed the safe recovery of the missing sisters. "Both girls have been reunited with their guardians after an extensive search operation and technical assistance guided us to their location," he stated.

In a related rescue operation, an 11-year-old girl, missing from Girijatoli village since February 4, was found by Hatia DSP P K Mishra on Tuesday near Premashray in Chutia. She has also been returned to her family, bringing relief to all involved.

