Swift Rescue: Missing Girls Reunited with Families
Three minor girls, including two sisters, were rescued in Ranchi. Two sisters went missing on February 8 but were found within 24 hours at the railway station. An 11-year-old girl missing since February 4 was also located. All three have been safely returned to their families.
In an intense operation, police in Ranchi successfully rescued three minor girls, including two sisters, who had been reported missing. The two sisters vanished on February 8, sparking a swift and decisive search that culminated in their discovery at Ranchi Railway Station within 24 hours.
The officer-in-charge of Ratu police station, Ramnarayan Singh, confirmed the safe recovery of the missing sisters. "Both girls have been reunited with their guardians after an extensive search operation and technical assistance guided us to their location," he stated.
In a related rescue operation, an 11-year-old girl, missing from Girijatoli village since February 4, was found by Hatia DSP P K Mishra on Tuesday near Premashray in Chutia. She has also been returned to her family, bringing relief to all involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
