Left Menu

Swift Rescue: Missing Girls Reunited with Families

Three minor girls, including two sisters, were rescued in Ranchi. Two sisters went missing on February 8 but were found within 24 hours at the railway station. An 11-year-old girl missing since February 4 was also located. All three have been safely returned to their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:15 IST
Swift Rescue: Missing Girls Reunited with Families
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an intense operation, police in Ranchi successfully rescued three minor girls, including two sisters, who had been reported missing. The two sisters vanished on February 8, sparking a swift and decisive search that culminated in their discovery at Ranchi Railway Station within 24 hours.

The officer-in-charge of Ratu police station, Ramnarayan Singh, confirmed the safe recovery of the missing sisters. "Both girls have been reunited with their guardians after an extensive search operation and technical assistance guided us to their location," he stated.

In a related rescue operation, an 11-year-old girl, missing from Girijatoli village since February 4, was found by Hatia DSP P K Mishra on Tuesday near Premashray in Chutia. She has also been returned to her family, bringing relief to all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuelan Political Turmoil: The Recapture of Juan Pablo Guanipa

Venezuelan Political Turmoil: The Recapture of Juan Pablo Guanipa

 Global
2
Maharashtra Legislature's Crucial Budget Session Amidst Political Changes

Maharashtra Legislature's Crucial Budget Session Amidst Political Changes

 India
3
Madhya Pradesh's Historic Pension Reform Empowers Unmarried and Divorced Daughters

Madhya Pradesh's Historic Pension Reform Empowers Unmarried and Divorced Dau...

 India
4
BJP Leader Annamalai Slams DMK Over TNPSC Exam Cancellation

BJP Leader Annamalai Slams DMK Over TNPSC Exam Cancellation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026