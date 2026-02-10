Tiger Trafficking Bust: Arrests Made in Hyderabad

In a significant crackdown on wildlife trafficking, two individuals were arrested in Hyderabad on Tuesday for illegally possessing and attempting to trade tiger nails and canine teeth, according to the Telangana Forest Department.

Acting on precise intelligence, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Hyderabad Zonal Unit, executed a well-coordinated operation at Nampally on February 9. During this action, the DRI intercepted the suspects and seized seven tiger nails, three canine teeth, along with accompanying concealment materials.

The materials and the accused have been handed over to the Telangana State Forest officials for further investigation. The involved parties have been linked to a friend from Kerala purported to be the source of these wildlife articles. Both accused were presented in court and remanded to judicial custody as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)