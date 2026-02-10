Left Menu

Businessman Cleared: High Court Quashes Corruption Charges Against Nikant Jain

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court dismissed all criminal charges against businessman Nikant Jain concerning extortion and corruption in a solar power project, citing lack of evidence and baseless allegations stemming from misunderstandings and business rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:30 IST
Businessman Cleared: High Court Quashes Corruption Charges Against Nikant Jain
businessman
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has delivered a significant verdict, exonerating businessman Nikant Jain from all criminal charges related to extortion and corruption in a proposed solar power initiative. Justice Rajiv Singh, presiding over the case, announced the decision following a petition by Jain.

The court determined no prima facie case under the BNS or the Prevention of Corruption Act was substantiated. It quashed the chargesheet and summons stemming from allegations of bribery involving a five percent kickback on the project cost, filed last year.

The complaint, lodged at the Gomti Nagar police station, originated from a misunderstanding, and no evidence was presented showing Jain's involvement in offering undue advantage to public officials. The court emphasized that the accusations appeared influenced by business competition and administrative errors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strikes Set to Disrupt Lufthansa’s Operations Amid Labor Disputes

Strikes Set to Disrupt Lufthansa’s Operations Amid Labor Disputes

 Global
2
Punjab Police Thwart Explosive Terror Plot Linked to Pakistan's ISI

Punjab Police Thwart Explosive Terror Plot Linked to Pakistan's ISI

 India
3
Trump's Tough Call: Iran's Nuclear Deal Dilemma

Trump's Tough Call: Iran's Nuclear Deal Dilemma

 Egypt
4
California Man Jailed for Acting as Chinese Government Agent

California Man Jailed for Acting as Chinese Government Agent

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026