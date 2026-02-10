Businessman Cleared: High Court Quashes Corruption Charges Against Nikant Jain

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has delivered a significant verdict, exonerating businessman Nikant Jain from all criminal charges related to extortion and corruption in a proposed solar power initiative. Justice Rajiv Singh, presiding over the case, announced the decision following a petition by Jain.

The court determined no prima facie case under the BNS or the Prevention of Corruption Act was substantiated. It quashed the chargesheet and summons stemming from allegations of bribery involving a five percent kickback on the project cost, filed last year.

The complaint, lodged at the Gomti Nagar police station, originated from a misunderstanding, and no evidence was presented showing Jain's involvement in offering undue advantage to public officials. The court emphasized that the accusations appeared influenced by business competition and administrative errors.

(With inputs from agencies.)