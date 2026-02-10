Revamping Defence Acquisitions: The New Era of DAP-2026
The draft 'Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP)-2026' aims to streamline India's defence procurement, focusing on technological readiness and manufacturing growth. It emphasizes 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', promoting domestic production and reducing imports. The government seeks feedback on this proposal to replace the DAP-2020, enhancing defence capabilities.
The Ministry of Defence has unveiled the draft for the 'Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP)-2026', aiming to overhaul India's defence procurement strategies. This initiative seeks to integrate technological advancements with manufacturing processes, ensuring streamlined acquisitions in response to the dynamic geo-strategic landscape.
Key aspects of the draft highlight the government's commitment to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission, focusing on prioritizing indigenous manufacturing. The proposed measures include easing financial criteria, enhancing decision-making processes, and boosting indigenous innovation, reflecting an effort to create a robust defence ecosystem.
Stakeholders are invited to provide their feedback on the draft by March 3, 2026. Once finalized, the DAP-2026 will succeed the existing DAP-2020 framework, underscoring India's resolve to fortify its defence sector while promoting economic growth.
