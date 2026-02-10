Revamping Defence Acquisitions: The New Era of DAP-2026

The Ministry of Defence has unveiled the draft for the 'Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP)-2026', aiming to overhaul India's defence procurement strategies. This initiative seeks to integrate technological advancements with manufacturing processes, ensuring streamlined acquisitions in response to the dynamic geo-strategic landscape.

Key aspects of the draft highlight the government's commitment to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission, focusing on prioritizing indigenous manufacturing. The proposed measures include easing financial criteria, enhancing decision-making processes, and boosting indigenous innovation, reflecting an effort to create a robust defence ecosystem.

Stakeholders are invited to provide their feedback on the draft by March 3, 2026. Once finalized, the DAP-2026 will succeed the existing DAP-2020 framework, underscoring India's resolve to fortify its defence sector while promoting economic growth.

