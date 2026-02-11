Left Menu

Gang Warfare in Bawana: Law and Crime Intertwined

A businessman was shot dead in Bawana, sparking a complex investigation into potential organized crime links. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly claimed responsibility, implicating several gangs. The attack appeared robbery-related, but police suspect a larger conspiracy. The investigation examines extortion, organized crime involvement, and analyses social media accounts for further leads.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 00:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old businessman was fatally shot in the Bawana industrial area, raising alarms of organized crime involvement. Following the incident, a social media post, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, surfaced claiming responsibility for the murder.

As per investigators, the attack involved four assailants who first attempted to snatch the victim's car keys, forcibly grabbed his laptop bag, and subsequently shot him at close range. The police discovered Rs 1 crore inside the victim's vehicle. The case, initially appearing as a robbery, has widened to include extortion and organized crime elements.

The police are probing the authenticity of the social media post, purportedly from 'Randeep Malik Anil Pandit', which warned against interference with gang activities. The investigation includes checking CCTV footage, tracing the shooters' escape routes, and analyzing digital footprints for links to known criminals. The Delhi Police's Special Cell is engaged due to previous cases involving the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

