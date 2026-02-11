Supreme Court to Revisit Acquittal in Rampur CRPF Attack Case

The Supreme Court has decided to review the Uttar Pradesh government's appeal challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision that overturned the death penalty for four accused in the 2007 Rampur CRPF camp terror attack. The court also nullified life imprisonment for another individual involved.

In the attack, eight CRPF personnel tragically lost their lives, while five others sustained injuries during the December 31 incident. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta have agreed to hear the case, with notices issued to the accused parties, moving the hearing four weeks forward.

The high court's previous verdict found Mohd Sharif, Sabauddin, Imran Shahjad, Mohd Farooq, and Jang Bahadur Khan not guilty of murder due to insufficient evidence. However, they were convicted for illegal weapon possession under the Arms Act, receiving a 10-year sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)