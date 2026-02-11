Supreme Court to Rehear 2007 Rampur Terror Case Verdict

The Supreme Court has decided to hear the Uttar Pradesh government's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision to overturn death penalties for four individuals involved in the 2007 Rampur CRPF camp attack. The attack resulted in the deaths of eight CRPF personnel and injuries to five others.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued a notice to the accused based on the state's appeal and scheduled the hearing for four weeks later. The state is contesting the high court's verdict that found the prosecution's case lacking substantial proof.

The high court had criticized the investigation's quality, suggesting it led to the acquittal of the accused. However, it sentenced them to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under the Arms Act. The Supreme Court's decision marks another chapter in the ongoing legal saga of this 2007 case.

