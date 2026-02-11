Jharkhand's Leap: A New Era of Digital Legislature

In a move set to revolutionize legislative processes, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday unveiled the NeVA Seva Kendra at the state assembly premises. This initiative marks a significant step towards digital and paperless governance aimed at enhancing transparency and operational efficiency.

During the inauguration, Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato highlighted the partial implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application during the upcoming budget session, with full rollout expected in the Monsoon session. The digital transformation will provide seamless access to legislative documents, business lists, and session updates.

Soren emphasized that NeVA would ease the workload of MLAs, who can now access house proceedings from anywhere, even at odd hours. Mahato added that with 28 Legislative Houses nationwide signing MoUs and 20 already live on NeVA, India is steadily progressing toward a digital legislative ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)