Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Allows Re-Cross-Examination in Landmark POCSO Case

The Calcutta High Court has allowed re-cross-examination of witnesses in a POCSO case, setting a unique precedent by emphasizing that each case must be assessed on its own merits. The ruling acknowledged the protection of vulnerable witnesses while ensuring the accused's right to a competent defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 14:12 IST
Calcutta High Court Allows Re-Cross-Examination in Landmark POCSO Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has made a landmark decision by allowing re-cross-examination of witnesses in a significant POCSO case. This ruling deviates from the usual practice of not recalling witnesses in sexual abuse cases involving minors.

Justice Apurba Sinha Ray overturned a lower court's decision that rejected a plea for re-cross-examining seven key witnesses. Although the original court decision was grounded on protecting vulnerable witnesses, the High Court emphasized that the defendant's right to a proper defense must be respected, especially when previous cross-examinations were deemed inadequate.

The case had a complex history, with the initial conviction later overturned by the High Court, which ordered a new examination of the accused. Despite opposition, the High Court noted that the defense lacked comprehensive legal representation initially, warranting the allowance for re-cross-examination for justice to be served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Unveils Transformative 2026-27 Budget for Development

Uttar Pradesh Unveils Transformative 2026-27 Budget for Development

 India
2
Security Alert Grounds Flights at El Paso Airport

Security Alert Grounds Flights at El Paso Airport

 Global
3
Empowering the National Commission for Minority Rights

Empowering the National Commission for Minority Rights

 India
4
Russia's Strategic Moves in the South Caucasus: A New Era of Partnerships

Russia's Strategic Moves in the South Caucasus: A New Era of Partnerships

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026