US House Unites to Bolster Taiwan's Defense Against China

In a significant display of bipartisan consensus, the United States House of Representatives has passed the PROTECT Taiwan Act with a sweeping majority. The legislation, aimed at countering China's assertiveness towards Taiwan, received 395 votes in favor, with only two opposed, as reported by The Taipei Times.

Championed by Frank Lucas, the bill proposes that the US government, where possible, work to exclude China from key international financial entities if its actions threaten Taiwan's peace or stability. Institutions such as the G20, Bank for International Settlements, and Financial Stability Board are among those mentioned.

Lucas has likened the proposed punitive strategy to responses enacted after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, underscoring the need for a firm international stance against violations of established norms. The act, yet to be passed by the Senate and signed into law by the President, has sparked noteworthy support from both Republicans and Democrats.