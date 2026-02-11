Left Menu

US House Unites to Bolster Taiwan's Defense Against China

The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly to advance the PROTECT Taiwan Act, showcasing rare bipartisan unity. The act aims to deter China's pressure on Taiwan by potentially excluding Beijing from international financial institutions. This legislative move now awaits Senate approval and the President's endorsement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:47 IST
US House Unites to Bolster Taiwan's Defense Against China
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a significant display of bipartisan consensus, the United States House of Representatives has passed the PROTECT Taiwan Act with a sweeping majority. The legislation, aimed at countering China's assertiveness towards Taiwan, received 395 votes in favor, with only two opposed, as reported by The Taipei Times.

Championed by Frank Lucas, the bill proposes that the US government, where possible, work to exclude China from key international financial entities if its actions threaten Taiwan's peace or stability. Institutions such as the G20, Bank for International Settlements, and Financial Stability Board are among those mentioned.

Lucas has likened the proposed punitive strategy to responses enacted after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, underscoring the need for a firm international stance against violations of established norms. The act, yet to be passed by the Senate and signed into law by the President, has sparked noteworthy support from both Republicans and Democrats.

TRENDING

1
Trade Deal Sparks Protest: Indian Farmers Rally Against U.S. Import Policies

Trade Deal Sparks Protest: Indian Farmers Rally Against U.S. Import Policies

 Global
2
Sri Lanka Faces Spin Challenge Amid Hasaranga Injury

Sri Lanka Faces Spin Challenge Amid Hasaranga Injury

 Global
3
Pam Bondi Faces Intense Scrutiny Over DOJ's Epstein Files Redactions

Pam Bondi Faces Intense Scrutiny Over DOJ's Epstein Files Redactions

 Global
4
Instagram's Day in Court: Evaluating the Impact of Endless Scroll

Instagram's Day in Court: Evaluating the Impact of Endless Scroll

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026