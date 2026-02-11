Gujarat's Coastline Erosion Highlighted in Parliament
Gujarat's Valsad and Navsari coastlines faced significant erosion from 1990 to 2022. Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh reported varying erosion levels, attributing changes to both natural and human influences. High-risk erosion zones are identified, yet no protective measures are recommended, according to the National Centre for Coastal Research.
In a recent parliamentary session, the government revealed that Gujarat's coastline, particularly in Valsad and Navsari, has been severely impacted by erosion from 1990 to 2022. The announcement came from Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh who provided a detailed account of the shoreline's changing conditions.
According to Singh, Valsad experienced varying levels of erosion with 2.5 km classified as high erosion, while Navsari saw 3.86 km under similar conditions. These assessments were conducted by the National Centre for Coastal Research, which identified regions such as north of Udvada and Bhagal as high-risk areas.
Despite these findings, no coastal protection initiatives have been recommended. The erosion is attributed to multiple factors, including sea-level rise, human activities like sand mining, and natural barrier losses. The situation calls for urgent attention to prevent further degradation of Gujarat's coastal areas.
