Erdogan's Justice Shake-up Spurs Political Turmoil

In a controversial move, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Akin Gurlek as the new justice minister. Gurlek, the former Istanbul chief prosecutor, is infamous for his aggressive crackdown on opposition, especially the Republican People's Party (CHP), led by Ekrem Imamoglu.

Since Gurlek's appointment as chief prosecutor in 2024, he has spearheaded a series of arrests and charges against CHP members, igniting widespread protests. His 4,000-page indictment against Imamoglu, demanding a staggering 2,000-year prison sentence, has been dubbed part of Turkey's most significant legal actions in years.

The appointment marks Erdogan's first cabinet shuffle since the 2023 elections, sparking accusations of a judicial coup from CHP leader Ozgur Ozel. The government faces backlash from rights groups and foreign leaders, although it maintains the judiciary's independence amidst claims of anti-democratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)