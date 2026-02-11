Left Menu

Erdogan's Justice Shake-up Spurs Political Turmoil

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Akin Gurlek, known for his crackdown on the main opposition party, as the new justice minister. This move has sparked criticism and accusations of politicization from the Republican People's Party (CHP) and international observers, alleging continued attacks against political rivals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:46 IST
Erdogan's Justice Shake-up Spurs Political Turmoil
Erdogan

In a controversial move, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has appointed Akin Gurlek as the new justice minister. Gurlek, the former Istanbul chief prosecutor, is infamous for his aggressive crackdown on opposition, especially the Republican People's Party (CHP), led by Ekrem Imamoglu.

Since Gurlek's appointment as chief prosecutor in 2024, he has spearheaded a series of arrests and charges against CHP members, igniting widespread protests. His 4,000-page indictment against Imamoglu, demanding a staggering 2,000-year prison sentence, has been dubbed part of Turkey's most significant legal actions in years.

The appointment marks Erdogan's first cabinet shuffle since the 2023 elections, sparking accusations of a judicial coup from CHP leader Ozgur Ozel. The government faces backlash from rights groups and foreign leaders, although it maintains the judiciary's independence amidst claims of anti-democratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Missile Red Line: An Unyielding Stance in Global Diplomacy

Iran's Missile Red Line: An Unyielding Stance in Global Diplomacy

 Global
2
Tragedy at Sea: Uncovering the Truth Behind Chios Migrant Collision

Tragedy at Sea: Uncovering the Truth Behind Chios Migrant Collision

 Global
3
Poland's Business Climate Index Dips as Economic Pressures Mount

Poland's Business Climate Index Dips as Economic Pressures Mount

 Poland
4
Krishival Foods Reports Robust Financial Growth in Q3 FY26

Krishival Foods Reports Robust Financial Growth in Q3 FY26

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026