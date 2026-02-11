Historic Conviction: Father Punished Under Article 23 as Activist Daughter Challenges Regime

In a landmark case under Hong Kong's national security law, Kwok Yin-sang was convicted Wednesday for attempting to tap into his activist daughter's financial assets within the city. This verdict sets a precedent as authorities continue to clamp down on opposition figures, inciting a wave of international criticism.

Kwok's daughter, Anna, based in Washington, is a prominent activist wanted by Hong Kong authorities. The court found Kwok guilty of trying to manage her financial assets, despite his plea of not guilty and his assertion that he had no intent to fund her. Sentencing is slated for February.

Amnesty International and politicians from the US and UK have condemned the move as an attempt to silence dissent. They argue this legal action exemplifies Hong Kong's extraterritorial repression, impacting activists who have taken their efforts overseas since the implementation of the controversial 2020 security law.

(With inputs from agencies.)