Iran's Missile Capabilities: The Non-Negotiable Red Line

Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, stated that Iran's missile capabilities are non-negotiable. This affirmation was reported on Wednesday by Nournews.

Iran maintains a firm stance on preserving its missile systems as a strategic defensive asset. The declaration underscores the nation's unwavering position on defense matters.

The statement highlights the critical role missile capabilities play in Iran's national defense strategy, reflecting the country's red line in negotiations.