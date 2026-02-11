Iran's Missile Capabilities: The Non-Negotiable Red Line
Iran's missile capabilities are deemed non-negotiable, as declared by Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader. This assertion reinforces Iran's steadfast stance on its defense systems, as reported by Nournews.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:07 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Ali Shamkhani, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader, stated that Iran's missile capabilities are non-negotiable. This affirmation was reported on Wednesday by Nournews.
Iran maintains a firm stance on preserving its missile systems as a strategic defensive asset. The declaration underscores the nation's unwavering position on defense matters.
The statement highlights the critical role missile capabilities play in Iran's national defense strategy, reflecting the country's red line in negotiations.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- missile
- capabilities
- Ali Shamkhani
- red line
- negotiable
- Supreme Leader
- defense
- strategy
- Nournews