Swift Evacuation Saves Passengers as Bus Catches Fire in Thane

A Thane Municipal Corporation Transport (TMT) bus caught fire Wednesday afternoon, leading to a prompt evacuation of all passengers on board. The incident took place near Rabodi at approximately 1 pm, with the Ashok Leyland bus traveling from CIDCO Bus Depot to Kalher.

According to Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell, the fire originated from the bus's silencer because of overheating. There were 20 to 25 passengers on the bus, all of whom evacuated without injury. The fire was subsequently extinguished.

Driver Sushil Suhas Shelar and conductor Sagar Pashte, alongside Rabodi Traffic Police personnel, assisted in the emergency. Their prompt response and coordination ensured the fire was brought under control, leaving the situation fully manageable, according to Tadvi.