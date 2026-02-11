Mystery Discovered: Grim Discoveries in Jharkhand

Jharkhand's Dumka and Khunti districts witnessed a grim discovery as police found the bodies of two women and a young girl, sparking a potential murder investigation.

In Dumka, a woman around 35 and a five-year-old girl were found near the old inspector's office, according to police. They suspect the deceased may be mother and daughter.

Meanwhile, in Khunti, another unidentified woman, believed to be between 18 and 20 years old, was found near Fulki river in Dodma village. All bodies have been sent for post-mortem, as police probe the possible murders.

