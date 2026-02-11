Left Menu

Mystery Discovered: Grim Discoveries in Jharkhand

Police recovered the bodies of two unidentified women and a girl in Jharkhand's Dumka and Khunti districts. Investigations suggest the cases might be murders. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations. Identities are yet to be confirmed, and no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:06 IST
Mystery Discovered: Grim Discoveries in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand's Dumka and Khunti districts witnessed a grim discovery as police found the bodies of two women and a young girl, sparking a potential murder investigation.

In Dumka, a woman around 35 and a five-year-old girl were found near the old inspector's office, according to police. They suspect the deceased may be mother and daughter.

Meanwhile, in Khunti, another unidentified woman, believed to be between 18 and 20 years old, was found near Fulki river in Dodma village. All bodies have been sent for post-mortem, as police probe the possible murders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Instagram's Day in Court: Evaluating the Impact of Endless Scroll

Instagram's Day in Court: Evaluating the Impact of Endless Scroll

 Global
2
Inferno Forecast: Southern Hemisphere Battles Record-Breaking Wildfires

Inferno Forecast: Southern Hemisphere Battles Record-Breaking Wildfires

 Global
3
Legal Unraveling: Trump's Deregulatory Move Opens Wave of Climate Lawsuits

Legal Unraveling: Trump's Deregulatory Move Opens Wave of Climate Lawsuits

 Global
4
Prosecutors in Contact Over Epstein Connections: Mountbatten-Windsor and Mandelson under Scrutiny

Prosecutors in Contact Over Epstein Connections: Mountbatten-Windsor and Man...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026