Diplomatic Immunity Lifted: Jagland's Ties with Epstein Under Investigation

The Council of Europe announced its decision on Wednesday to lift the diplomatic immunity of Thorbjoern Jagland, its former Secretary General. This move opens the way for a police investigation into Jagland's possible connections with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Jagland, who held the post from 2009 to 2019, is under scrutiny after new files surfaced linking him to Epstein. His lawyer has stated that Jagland is willing to cooperate with the investigation and believes there is no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.

The investigation seeks to determine if Jagland received any gifts, travel opportunities, or loans linked to his position. Meanwhile, Norwegian authorities are also looking into other diplomats with alleged ties to Epstein, and a broader inquiry into Norway's foreign ministry connections has been launched.

(With inputs from agencies.)