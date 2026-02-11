Left Menu

Diplomatic Immunity Lifted: Jagland's Ties with Epstein Under Investigation

The Council of Europe has lifted the diplomatic immunity of its former Secretary General, Thorbjoern Jagland, allowing an investigation into his alleged ties with Jeffrey Epstein. This probe will explore potential corruption linked to gifts and loans. Jagland denies any criminal activity but agrees to fully cooperate with the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:06 IST
The Council of Europe announced its decision on Wednesday to lift the diplomatic immunity of Thorbjoern Jagland, its former Secretary General. This move opens the way for a police investigation into Jagland's possible connections with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Jagland, who held the post from 2009 to 2019, is under scrutiny after new files surfaced linking him to Epstein. His lawyer has stated that Jagland is willing to cooperate with the investigation and believes there is no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing.

The investigation seeks to determine if Jagland received any gifts, travel opportunities, or loans linked to his position. Meanwhile, Norwegian authorities are also looking into other diplomats with alleged ties to Epstein, and a broader inquiry into Norway's foreign ministry connections has been launched.

(With inputs from agencies.)

