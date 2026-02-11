Left Menu

Russia and the New START Treaty: A Bilateral Standoff

Russia will maintain a moratorium on exceeding the New START nuclear treaty limitations with the United States as long as the U.S. reciprocates. The treaty originally set limits on deployed missiles and warheads and expired on February 5.

Russia has committed to upholding a moratorium on breaching the limits of the New START nuclear treaty with the United States, provided Washington mirrors this stance, according to a statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday, reported by state news agency TASS.

Although the treaty, which set restrictions on the deployment of missiles and warheads, has expired on February 5, both nations seem inclined to maintain its provisions for now, reflecting the delicate balance in nuclear arms control between the two powers.

As global observers watch closely, the extended observance of the treaty's limits by Russia and the U.S. is critical for ensuring international nuclear stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

