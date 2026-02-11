Diplomatic Revival: Mitsotakis and Erdogan Seek Cooperation Amid Rising Tensions

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to visit Turkey on Wednesday, aiming to keep the lines of communication open as tensions intensify between the two historical adversaries.

Accompanied by senior ministers, Mitsotakis will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a High-Level Cooperation Council meeting, an initiative designed to improve bilateral relations between the NATO allies.

Key issues include maritime boundaries, Cyprus, and energy drilling rights, with tensions having nearly led to conflict in the past. The high-level talks will focus on cooperation in trade, energy, education, and cultural ties, without expecting breakthroughs on more contentious topics.

(With inputs from agencies.)