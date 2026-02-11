Left Menu

Bolivia Seeks IMF Assistance: A Substantial Financial Boost

Bolivia is reportedly negotiating with the International Monetary Fund for up to $3.3 billion in financing. Discussions involve an Extended Fund Facility, allowing borrowing up to 10 times Bolivia's IMF quota. A final arrangement is yet to be confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bolivia is reportedly engaged in discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over a financing program that could amount to as much as $3.3 billion, Bloomberg News disclosed on Wednesday, citing informed sources.

Government representatives and IMF personnel are deliberating on a medium to long-term strategic framework termed an Extended Fund Facility. This arrangement would enable Bolivia to borrow between eight to ten times its allocated IMF quota, equating to a possible $2.6 billion to $3.3 billion.

The accuracy of the report remains unconfirmed as Reuters was unable to independently verify these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

