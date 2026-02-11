Left Menu

Pound Gains as UK's Political Stability Boosts Market Confidence

The British pound strengthened against the dollar and euro, following increased political stability under Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Concerns about potential rate cuts by the Bank of England and upcoming economic data are influencing market dynamics. Investors are now closely watching for future economic indicators and political developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:43 IST
Pound Gains as UK's Political Stability Boosts Market Confidence
  • United Kingdom

The British pound advanced against both the dollar and the euro on Wednesday, buoyed by investor confidence in Prime Minister Keir Starmer's stable political position. Sterling rose 0.5% against the dollar to $1.3708, not solely due to a broad weakening of the dollar but also from renewed confidence in UK politics.

This confidence came despite earlier pressures following calls from party figures for Starmer to resign. Analysts and investors are also reacting to the Bank of England's recent decision to maintain rates, which prompted increased speculation about a potential rate cut in March.

Market focus now shifts to upcoming U.S. jobs data and Thursday's British GDP report, both of which could impact future currency movements and economic policy expectations in the UK. With a 60% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut in March, traders remain watchful of future political and economic events.

