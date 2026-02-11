Judicial Officer's Conduct Under Scrutiny: Supreme Court Steps In

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea from a Delhi-based judicial officer challenging strictures by the Delhi High Court. The High Court had earlier criticized the officer's handling of matrimonial cases, directing he attend a refresher course at the Delhi Judicial Academy.

During the hearing, Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta questioned why such strictures were necessary. They noted the officer's apparent overreach while adjudicating cases, invoking Article 142 of the Constitution. This article allows the Supreme Court to ensure complete justice in legal proceedings.

The Supreme Court issued a notice on the plea, setting a follow-up hearing for four weeks later. The judicial officer's counsel argued for a stay on the High Court's order but was met with resistance. The High Court's earlier concerns included the officer's reliance on incorrect statutory provisions in a divorce case, threatening judicial integrity.

