U.S. Citizen Sentenced in Germany for Espionage

A U.S. citizen named Martin D. was sentenced in a German court to over two and a half years in prison for attempting to provide sensitive U.S. military information to Chinese intelligence. The accused worked for a U.S. military contractor and was arrested in November 2024.
A German court has handed a two-year and eight-month prison sentence to a U.S. citizen identified as Martin D., accused of espionage involving sensitive U.S. military data intended for Chinese intelligence.
The court in Koblenz detailed that Martin D. had been in contact with Chinese state bodies during the summer of 2024, while employed at a U.S. military contractor stationed in Germany.
Authorities apprehended him in November 2024, with the court noting that Martin D. has waived his right to appeal the sentence.
