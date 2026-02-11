U.S. Citizen Sentenced in Germany for Espionage

A German court has handed a two-year and eight-month prison sentence to a U.S. citizen identified as Martin D., accused of espionage involving sensitive U.S. military data intended for Chinese intelligence.

The court in Koblenz detailed that Martin D. had been in contact with Chinese state bodies during the summer of 2024, while employed at a U.S. military contractor stationed in Germany.

Authorities apprehended him in November 2024, with the court noting that Martin D. has waived his right to appeal the sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)