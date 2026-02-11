A tragic incident unfolded in eastern Ukraine as a Russian drone strike claimed the lives of twin toddler boys, their baby sister, and their father. The attack, which occurred in the town of Bohodukhiv, has been condemned by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as a significant blow to diplomatic peace efforts.

The drone hit the family's residence late Tuesday night, completely destroying the house and trapping the family under the rubble, according to the Kharkiv Region Prosecutor's Office. Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov identified the victims and confirmed that the children's pregnant mother was the sole survivor.

Russia has not commented on the attack, maintaining its stance of not intentionally targeting civilians. Meanwhile, President Zelenskiy has called for continued international support to bolster Ukraine's defense and protect lives, asserting that Russian forces show no signs of halting their aggressive campaign.

