Author Criticizes Filmmaker for Altering Spirit of Espionage Story

Renowned author Harinder Singh Sikka has launched a scathing attack on filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, criticizing her for diminishing the essence of his protagonist in the film adaptation of his espionage story, 'Calling Sehmat'.

Sikka, whose novel was adapted into the 2018 hit movie 'Raazi', accused Gulzar of ideological bias, claiming she altered the narrative's true intent. He lamented that his decision to appoint Gulzar as the director was a significant miscalculation.

Further, Sikka charged Gulzar with similar biases in her upcoming project on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, arguing her portrayal lacks honesty by omitting unfavorable historical acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)