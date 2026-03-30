British Diplomat Expelled Amid Espionage Accusations

Russia announced on Monday the expulsion of a British diplomat amid allegations of espionage, creating further strain in diplomatic relations. The order, reported by Russian media and confirmed by the Federal Security Service (FSB), is directed at the second secretary of the British Embassy in Moscow.

According to the FSB, the diplomat must leave the country within two weeks after being accused of engaging in undeclared intelligence activities. The agency, which succeeded the Soviet-era KGB, stated that evidence of espionage was uncovered during FSB counter-intelligence operations.

The FSB claims the diplomat sought sensitive information on the Russian economy during informal meetings, posing a threat to the nation's security. This development underscores rising tensions between Russia and the United Kingdom over espionage concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)