Espionage Fallout: Russia Expels British Diplomat Amid Accusations
Russia has expelled a British diplomat accused of espionage, giving him two weeks to depart. Allegations suggest the diplomat knowingly provided false information about himself, posing a security threat. This follows a January expulsion of another British official amid similar accusations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:57 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia has expelled a British diplomat, accusing him of espionage and giving him a two-week deadline to leave the country, the Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday.
The diplomat, identified as Janse Van Rensburg, had his accreditation revoked by Russian authorities, triggering a protest lodged with the British Chargé d'Affaires in Russia.
FSB investigations revealed that Rensburg had allegedly provided false information on his visa application, raising concerns of his involvement in intelligence operations that threaten Russia's security.
(With inputs from agencies.)