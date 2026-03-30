Espionage Fallout: Russia Expels British Diplomat Amid Accusations

Russia has expelled a British diplomat, accusing him of espionage and giving him a two-week deadline to leave the country, the Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday.

The diplomat, identified as Janse Van Rensburg, had his accreditation revoked by Russian authorities, triggering a protest lodged with the British Chargé d'Affaires in Russia.

FSB investigations revealed that Rensburg had allegedly provided false information on his visa application, raising concerns of his involvement in intelligence operations that threaten Russia's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)