Diplomatic Tensions: Russia Expels British Diplomat Amid Espionage Accusations

Russia's expulsion of a British diplomat on Monday for alleged economic espionage underscores the fraught diplomatic ties between Moscow and London. The Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed to have discovered the activities of Albertus Gerhardus Janse van Rensburg, a second secretary at the British embassy, accusing him of intelligence activities that threatened Russia's security.

The FSB cautioned Russians against engaging with British diplomats to avoid 'grave problems,' amidst an ongoing war in Ukraine where Moscow perceives Britain as a key adversary. British support for Ukraine in forms of financial and military aid has only intensified Russian apprehension, as Moscow labels Britain their biggest threat since the Cold War.

Amid these tensions, Russia has imposed strict travel restrictions on British diplomats, reflecting the deepening mistrust. The situation casts a spotlight on the broader diplomatic chill between Russia and Western countries, as espionage accusations and retaliatory measures create an atmosphere akin to Cold War-era animosities.

(With inputs from agencies.)