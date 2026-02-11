Jordanian Peace Walker Reaches Kimberley on 23,000km Global Journey

A Jordanian peace activist walking what is believed to be the longest walkable route on Earth has reached Kimberley, marking a major milestone in his 23,000km mission to promote global peace, unity and youth empowerment.

Alaya, founder of the non-profit organisation Hike With Me, arrived in the Northern Cape city on Tuesday morning after covering approximately 1,000 kilometres on foot since departing from Cape Agulhas on 1 January 2026.

His two-year, 730-day journey will span 18 countries, culminating in Magadan, Russia.

Warm Welcome from SAPS Leadership

Alaya was officially received by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Office of the Provincial Commissioner, the Frances Baard District Commissioner’s Office and Kimberley SAPS.

Frances Baard District Commissioner, Major General Charlotte Makgari, praised the activist’s courage and dedication.

“This is an extraordinary journey in support of a noble cause that affects the global community,” Makgari said, commending Alaya’s bravery, perseverance and commitment to peace.

Northern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola also extended her support, reaffirming SAPS’s commitment to initiatives that promote unity and social cohesion.

Promoting Peace Through Education

Addressing officers and community members, Alaya outlined the purpose of his journey — using long-distance walking as a platform to inspire dialogue around peace and youth development.

He emphasised that education and investment in young people are essential building blocks for a peaceful future.

During his stay in Kimberley, Alaya is scheduled to visit schools across the greater area to engage learners and motivate them on the value of education, discipline and global citizenship.

From Cape Agulhas to Russia

South Africa was selected as the starting point because the route naturally begins at Cape Agulhas, the southernmost tip of the African continent.

The ambitious 23,000km trek will take Alaya across Africa, Europe and Asia, crossing diverse terrains, cultures and climates before reaching Russia’s Far East.

If completed as planned, the expedition will rank among the longest continuous peace walks undertaken globally.

Community Engagement at the Big Hole

While in Kimberley, Alaya and the SAPS delegation were hosted by the Management of the Kimberley Big Hole for a guided tour of the historic Open Mine. The visit offered insight into the city’s diamond heritage and economic history.

Public Encouraged to Join the Journey

Residents who encounter Alaya along his route are encouraged to walk alongside him in support of the initiative.

Upon departing the Northern Cape, he will continue through the North West Province as part of the next leg of his continental crossing.

About Hike With Me

Alaya is the founder of Hike With Me, a non-profit NGO that combines awareness campaigns, educational outreach and record-breaking hikes to inspire positive social change.

The organisation operates under the guiding mission:

“Walk with purpose. Connect with heart. Leave a footprint that matters.”

As his footsteps carry him northward, Alaya’s journey serves as a reminder that individual action — even one step at a time — can spark global conversations about peace.