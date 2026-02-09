Assam's Youth Empowerment Drive: CM Sarma Distributes Seed Capital

In a bid to boost youth empowerment, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed the first tranche of seed capital to 10,404 young entrepreneurs under the Chief Minister Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan 2.0. This took place in Dibrugarh, targeting prospective entrepreneurs in Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, and Charaideo districts.

The Chief Minister Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan 2.0 will support 74,036 entrepreneurs statewide, with beneficiaries in the general category receiving Rs 2 lakh and those in professional categories like engineering and medicine receiving Rs 5 lakh each. Sarma emphasized the importance of using this financial support to build sustainable businesses.

Sarma highlighted the government's commitment to building a work-oriented youth population, stating that the initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also noted significant progress in MSME registrations, which have surged from 9,371 in 2020 to over 12.75 lakh. Additionally, plans for industrial projects like the Dhubri power plant and Jagiroad semiconductor project are expected to enhance job creation.

