Teen Injured in Explosive Stream Surprise

An unexpected explosion injured a 16-year-old boy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district when a rusted landmine reportedly drifted into a stream, detonating as he loaded sand into a tractor.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm in Battar Nallah, and local residents quickly responded, transporting the injured boy, identified as Bilal Ahmad from Banpath village, to a district hospital for treatment.

Security personnel promptly cordoned off the area to search for additional unexploded devices following the explosion, which preliminary investigations suggest was triggered by the boy's spade striking the landmine.

(With inputs from agencies.)