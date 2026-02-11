Left Menu

Teen Injured in Explosive Stream Surprise

A 16-year-old boy from Banpath village was injured by a rusted landmine that washed into a stream in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. As he worked near Battar Nallah, the landmine detonated, causing severe injury. A search was initiated to ensure no other explosives remained.

An unexpected explosion injured a 16-year-old boy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district when a rusted landmine reportedly drifted into a stream, detonating as he loaded sand into a tractor.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm in Battar Nallah, and local residents quickly responded, transporting the injured boy, identified as Bilal Ahmad from Banpath village, to a district hospital for treatment.

Security personnel promptly cordoned off the area to search for additional unexploded devices following the explosion, which preliminary investigations suggest was triggered by the boy's spade striking the landmine.

