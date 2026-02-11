Nexperia Faces Legal Battles Amid Management Turmoil

China's Wingtech is taking a firm stand in an ongoing legal battle to regain full control of its chipmaker subsidiary, Nexperia. The company's latest move, reported in a Shanghai stock exchange filing on Wednesday, pledges to explore every legal option available.

These developments follow a decision by a Dutch court earlier that same day, which called for an investigation into alleged mismanagement at Nexperia BV. Additionally, the court sustained a previous ruling from October to suspend Nexperia's former CEO Zhang Xuezheng, who is also the founder of Wingtech.

Despite these legal setbacks, Wingtech insists that its control over Nexperia is still limited as it continues to navigate the complexities of international business governance.

