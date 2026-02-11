Xi Jinping's Call for Military Loyalty Amidst Unprecedented Purge
Following a significant military purge, Chinese President Xi Jinping commended grassroots-level troops for their loyalty to the Communist Party. Despite recent dismissals and corruption charges against top officials, Xi emphasized the need for military adherence to party leadership and urged vigilance over border security during the holidays.
In an unprecedented move, Chinese President Xi Jinping has commended the loyalty of grassroots troops to the Communist Party after a dramatic military purge.
The past year, described by Xi as unusual, saw a profound political rectification within China's armed forces, addressing corruption and reinforcing party control.
The purge included the removal of top officials like Gen Zhang Youxia, setting a serious tone for future party-military relations, with Xi urging continued vigilance and adherence to party leadership.
