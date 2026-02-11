Xi Jinping's Call for Military Loyalty Amidst Unprecedented Purge

In an unprecedented move, Chinese President Xi Jinping has commended the loyalty of grassroots troops to the Communist Party after a dramatic military purge.

The past year, described by Xi as unusual, saw a profound political rectification within China's armed forces, addressing corruption and reinforcing party control.

The purge included the removal of top officials like Gen Zhang Youxia, setting a serious tone for future party-military relations, with Xi urging continued vigilance and adherence to party leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)