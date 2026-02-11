Left Menu

Future of FCAS Warplane Programme in the Balance: Decision Imminent

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced that the fate of the French-German-Spanish FCAS warplane programme will be determined in the coming days. The final decision rests with the heads of government, as Pistorius revealed ahead of a defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.

  Country:
  • Germany

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius confirmed on Wednesday that an imminent decision on the future of the FCAS warplane programme will be made. This announcement comes as anticipation builds for the outcome of this trilateral military initiative involving France, Germany, and Spain.

Pistorius indicated that the heads of government are now responsible for determining the direction of the FCAS project. His comments were made just before a key defence ministers' meeting in Brussels, where the project's viability was in question.

The looming decision follows speculation and deliberation over the project's future, which remains uncertain. All eyes are on the upcoming announcement that will clarify whether the FCAS warplane remains feasible or not.

