Operation Prahar-2: Punjab's Crackdown on Crime and Drugs

Punjab police arrested over 3,200 individuals in a 72-hour operation targeting wanted criminals. Led by DGP Gaurav Yadav, Operation Prahar-2 resulted in the recovery of illegal weapons, narcotics, and substantial cash. The operation underscores ongoing efforts against gangs and drugs, culminating in nearly 50,000 drug-related arrests since March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:43 IST
In a sweeping enforcement action dubbed Operation Prahar-2, Punjab police made over 3,200 arrests within a 72-hour period, targeting wanted criminals across the state. The initiative, led by Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, saw law enforcement officials carrying out 8,278 raids.

The crackdown revealed significant hauls of weapons and drugs, with officers seizing 47 firearms, substantial quantities of various narcotics, and Rs 30 lakh in cash. Special Director General of Police Arpit Shukla confirmed that the operation resulted in the rounding up of 7,498 individuals, 3,260 of whom were formally arrested.

Complementing the crackdown on gangsters, Punjab police have persisted with their anti-drug campaign, arresting 164 alleged traffickers on this single day alone. The success of these operations highlights Punjab's ongoing commitment to mitigating crime and drug abuse within the state.

