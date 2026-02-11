Left Menu

Warzone Communication Clash: Russia's Restrictions on Telegram Under Fire

Russia's restrictions on Telegram are sparking backlash over fears that they could disrupt battlefield communication and isolate soldiers from their families. Critics argue the app is crucial for military operations, while Kremlin claims it's merely enforcing anti-criminal measures. Telegram's founder remains committed to user privacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:54 IST
Warzone Communication Clash: Russia's Restrictions on Telegram Under Fire
The Russian government faced widespread criticism on Wednesday after announcing new restrictions on the popular messaging app Telegram. Critics argue these curbs could hinder battlefield communications and isolate soldiers from family contact.

The state communications watchdog, which had previously limited the app's voice and video functionalities, claims the move is to counter criminal activities. However, Telegram's slow performance this week has alarmed users, including the Russian anti-drone unit, who deem it essential to their operations.

Prominent figures, such as Sergei Mironov, emphasize the app's critical role on the frontlines, urging authorities to reconsider. Meanwhile, the Kremlin maintains that alternatives like Russia's own MAX system are sufficient despite concerns over potential state surveillance.

