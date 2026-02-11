Left Menu

US Troop Relocation from Strategic Syrian Base

The United States has evacuated the al-Tanf military base in eastern Syria, relocating its troops to Jordan. The strategically positioned base, established in 2014, played a crucial role in operations against Islamic State militants by the global coalition. This move marks a significant shift in military strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:10 IST
Sources revealed on Wednesday that U.S. forces have withdrawn from the al-Tanf military base in eastern Syria, relocating their troops to Jordan. This decision marks a significant change in the U.S. military's strategy in the region.

The al-Tanf base, positioned at the tri-border area of Syria, Jordan, and Iraq, has been a strategic hub since its establishment in 2014. It served as a pivotal center for the global coalition's operations against Islamic State militants.

The evacuation and subsequent relocation could impact future military operations and geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East, given al-Tanf's crucial regional influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

