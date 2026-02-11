Left Menu

Poland Thwarts Potential School Attack: Islamic State Supporter Charged

An 18-year-old man in Poland has been charged with planning a school attack, motivated by his support for the Islamic State. Authorities found extensive information on weapons and explosives in his possession. This comes amidst increased vigilance following sabotage attempts since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Country:
  • Poland

An 18-year-old in Poland faces charges for allegedly preparing an attack on a school, driven by allegiance to the Islamic State, according to special services spokesperson Jacek Dobrzynski. While Poland has remained relatively safe from ISIS-related attacks, authorities remain vigilant due to increased sabotage attempts post-Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor's Office accuses the individual of inciting violence and hatred online based on national and religious differences. As detailed by Dobrzynski on platform X, investigations revealed the accused's extensive research on weapons, explosives, and attack strategies.

Plans for an attack targeting a school in Poland's southeastern Podkarpackie region were uncovered, where the suspect now faces up to 18 years in prison if convicted. This incident adds to previous detentions, reflecting ongoing efforts to curb terrorism and threats linked to the Islamic State.

