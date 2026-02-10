Left Menu

Syria Joins Global Fight Against Islamic State with Historic Coalition Membership

Syria's recent inclusion in the US-led coalition against the Islamic State marks a pivotal shift in regional security efforts. The coalition focuses on transferring IS detainees to Iraq and repatriating families from Syrian camps. The Syrian government assumes responsibilities over detention facilities as part of comprehensive regional security solutions.

Syria has officially joined the US-led international coalition to combat the Islamic State, signifying a new chapter in regional security collaborations. The latest coalition meeting highlighted the priority of transferring IS detainees to Iraq and repatriating families from Syrian camps, emphasizing Syria's pivotal role in these efforts.

During the meeting in Saudi Arabia, representatives reaffirmed their readiness to work closely with the Syrian government. This cooperation comes as Syria assumes control of detention facilities, following a recent ceasefire between government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

The coalition also aims to ensure the dignified reintegration of families from the al-Hol and Roj camps into their communities. Efforts continue to merge SDF personnel into Syria's national army, aligning with broader strategies to stabilize northeastern Syria.

