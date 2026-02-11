Left Menu

Odisha’s Bold Operation Against Maoist Insurgency

Odisha Police, led by ADG Sanjeeb Panda, is launching a major operation against Maoists in Gandhamardhan hills, deploying additional CRPF and SOG forces. The plan aims to neutralize rebels by March 31, pushing for a 'naxal-free' state. The operation follows revived Maoist activity and successful surrenders in several districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:11 IST
Odisha’s Bold Operation Against Maoist Insurgency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Police are gearing up for a significant anti-Maoist offensive in the Gandhamardhan hills, according to top police officials.

Led by ADG Sanjeeb Panda, a comprehensive strategy has been devised to capture or neutralize the Maoists entrenched in areas across Bolangir and Bargarh districts. Additional forces, including CRPF and the state's elite Special Operation Group (SOG), will be deployed.

Panda expressed optimism about meeting the March 31 deadline for ridding both the state and the nation of Naxal threats. Recent successes include the surrender of Maoists in five districts, now declared 'naxal-free'. The operation is a response to intelligence on renewed Maoist activities and aims to reinforce the state's zero-tolerance stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi govt studies Haryana, Andhra, Rajasthan models for upcoming data hub

Delhi govt studies Haryana, Andhra, Rajasthan models for upcoming data hub

 India
2
UPDATE 2-UK's Reeves says deeper ties with EU is the 'biggest prize'

UPDATE 2-UK's Reeves says deeper ties with EU is the 'biggest prize'

 Global
3
Uttarakhand HC upholds compensation of Rs 29 lakh for family of deceased Army jawan

Uttarakhand HC upholds compensation of Rs 29 lakh for family of deceased Arm...

 India
4
PRECIOUS-Gold gains over 1% as buyers shrug off strong US jobs data

PRECIOUS-Gold gains over 1% as buyers shrug off strong US jobs data

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026