Odisha’s Bold Operation Against Maoist Insurgency

Odisha Police are gearing up for a significant anti-Maoist offensive in the Gandhamardhan hills, according to top police officials.

Led by ADG Sanjeeb Panda, a comprehensive strategy has been devised to capture or neutralize the Maoists entrenched in areas across Bolangir and Bargarh districts. Additional forces, including CRPF and the state's elite Special Operation Group (SOG), will be deployed.

Panda expressed optimism about meeting the March 31 deadline for ridding both the state and the nation of Naxal threats. Recent successes include the surrender of Maoists in five districts, now declared 'naxal-free'. The operation is a response to intelligence on renewed Maoist activities and aims to reinforce the state's zero-tolerance stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)