Court restrains Cong leaders from making 'defamatory statements' against Assam CM
A court in Guwahati restrained Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupesh Baghel and Jitendra Singh from making defamatory statements against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation case against them, till they appear in person.
A court in Guwahati restrained Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupesh Baghel and Jitendra Singh from making ''defamatory statements'' against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation case against them, till they appear in person. After hearing the petitioner's counsel, Civil Judge of Senior Division No 1, Nayanjyoti Sarma, ordered an 'ad-interim injunction' on Wednesday, restraining Gogoi, Baghel and Singh, besides a prominent Assamese daily, from ''making, publishing, circulating or disseminating any further defamatory statements or materials concerning the petitioner till their appearance in court''. Judge Sarma, in his order, stated that the court is of the opinion that if an order of 'ad-interim injunction' is not passed, it will ''defeat the justice and there is every possibility of multiplicity of proceedings''. The court fixed the date of appearance of the defendants before it on March 9.
