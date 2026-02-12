Left Menu

Court restrains Cong leaders from making 'defamatory statements' against Assam CM

A court in Guwahati restrained Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupesh Baghel and Jitendra Singh from making defamatory statements against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation case against them, till they appear in person.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 12-02-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 12:46 IST
Court restrains Cong leaders from making 'defamatory statements' against Assam CM
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Guwahati restrained Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Bhupesh Baghel and Jitendra Singh from making ''defamatory statements'' against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation case against them, till they appear in person. After hearing the petitioner's counsel, Civil Judge of Senior Division No 1, Nayanjyoti Sarma, ordered an 'ad-interim injunction' on Wednesday, restraining Gogoi, Baghel and Singh, besides a prominent Assamese daily, from ''making, publishing, circulating or disseminating any further defamatory statements or materials concerning the petitioner till their appearance in court''. Judge Sarma, in his order, stated that the court is of the opinion that if an order of 'ad-interim injunction' is not passed, it will ''defeat the justice and there is every possibility of multiplicity of proceedings''. The court fixed the date of appearance of the defendants before it on March 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRECIOUS-Gold eases as strong US jobs data tempers Fed rate‑cut expectations

PRECIOUS-Gold eases as strong US jobs data tempers Fed rate‑cut expectations

 Global
2
Tanishq reopens newly renovated Andheri Store with Diamond Expertise Centre and Expanded Retail Format

Tanishq reopens newly renovated Andheri Store with Diamond Expertise Centre ...

 India
3
Domestic investors pumped Rs 1.14 lakh crore into AIFs in 18 months: Report

Domestic investors pumped Rs 1.14 lakh crore into AIFs in 18 months: Report

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Starmer condemns Jim Ratcliffe's comments claiming UK 'colonised by immigrants'

UPDATE 1-Starmer condemns Jim Ratcliffe's comments claiming UK 'colonised by...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026