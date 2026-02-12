Russia launched 24 ballistic missiles, 219 drones at Ukraine, air force says
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 12:48 IST
Russia launched 24 ballistic missile, one cruise missile and 219 drones in overnight attacks against Ukraine, Ukraine's air force said on Thursday.
Air defence units shot down or neutralised 16 missiles and 197 drones, the air force said in a post on Telegram.
It added that the cities of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Odesa were the main targets of the strike.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
