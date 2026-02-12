Russia launched 24 ballistic missiles, 219 drones at Ukraine, air force says

​Russia ​launched 24 ‌ballistic missile, one ​cruise missile and ‌219 drones in overnight attacks against Ukraine, Ukraine's ‌air force said ‌on Thursday.

Air defence units shot down or ⁠neutralised ​16 ⁠missiles and 197 drones, the ⁠air force said ​in a post on ⁠Telegram.

It added that the ⁠cities ​of Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro and ⁠Odesa were the main targets ⁠of ⁠the strike.

