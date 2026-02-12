Left Menu

Brothers shot in leg, nabbed for broad daylight Dehradun murder

Two brothers were arrested after an encounter early Thursday for allegedly gunning down a businessman in broad daylight in Dehradun, a police officer said. He said the two brothers, Rajiv Rana and Pankaj Rana, were shot in the leg in the encounter and were admitted to a hospital.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-02-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 14:28 IST
Two brothers were arrested after an encounter early Thursday for allegedly gunning down a businessman in broad daylight in Dehradun, a police officer said. Arjun Sharma, 42, owner of Amardeep Gas Agency, was allegedly shot dead outside Tibetan Market on Wednesday. The assailants came on a scooter, the police earlier said. Dehradun Superintendent of Police (SP) (City) Pramod Kumar said that the alleged attacker and his accomplice were arrested after gunfights at different locations. He said the two brothers, Rajiv Rana and Pankaj Rana, were shot in the leg in the encounter and were admitted to a hospital. The officer said both have confessed to the murder and are being interrogated to find out the motive behind the killing. In the wake of the murder, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh ordered intense vehicle checks across Dehradun district. The first arrest, the officer said, was made in Ladpur, Raipur, where the accused opened fire at the police at a checkpost. Another encounter occurred in Laltappad, where a scooter rider stopped by police, escaped and hid inside an abandoned building from where he opened fire at the police. Both brothers carried a country-made pistol each, which were seized, the officer said.

