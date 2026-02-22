Left Menu

Intruder Shot at Mar-a-Lago: A Violent Breach

A man in his early 20s was killed at Mar-a-Lago, President Trump's resort, after breaching a secure area with a shotgun and fuel can. Law enforcement, including the U.S. Secret Service, confronted the suspect, who aimed his weapon at officers, prompting them to open fire. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic incident at Mar-a-Lago, law enforcement officials shot and killed a man who breached a secure perimeter at the resort early Sunday. The U.S. Secret Service and local police responded to an armed suspect carrying a shotgun and a fuel can.

The confrontation occurred around 1:30 a.m. EST at the resort's north gate. The man, described as being in his early 20s, ignored orders to drop the items. Officials reported that he raised the shotgun in a threatening position, leading law enforcement to open fire.

The intruder succumbed to injuries at the scene, while no officers were harmed. Authorities, including the FBI, have launched an investigation. The incident highlights growing political violence in the U.S., exacerbated by recent high-profile assassination attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

