Masterminds Arrested: IED Blast Culprits in Himachal Pradesh Revealed

Two individuals, suspected of orchestrating the IED explosion at Nalagarh police station in Himachal Pradesh, have been taken into custody, a senior police official reported. The suspects, Mahavir alias Kaka and Manpreet alias Mani, are residents of SBS Nagar in Punjab.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, their arrest followed a joint operation by Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence units in Jalandhar and CI Mohali. Authorities confiscated a 9mm Glock pistol and four live cartridges from the suspects.

The investigation hints at the involvement of foreign-based operatives Gopi Nawashehria, Jassi Kulam, and Shushant Chopra, linked with the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International. The detainees reportedly received explosives supplies from these handlers and used one IED to execute the January 1st blast. A related case was filed with the State Special Operation Cell in Mohali.

