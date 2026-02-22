Left Menu

Masterminds Arrested: IED Blast Culprits in Himachal Pradesh Revealed

Two key suspects in the IED blast at Nalagarh police station, identified as Mahavir and Manpreet from Punjab, have been arrested. The operation was a collaborative effort by Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence units, revealing ties to Babbar Khalsa International. Weapons and explosives linked to the accused were also recovered.

Updated: 22-02-2026 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals, suspected of orchestrating the IED explosion at Nalagarh police station in Himachal Pradesh, have been taken into custody, a senior police official reported. The suspects, Mahavir alias Kaka and Manpreet alias Mani, are residents of SBS Nagar in Punjab.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, their arrest followed a joint operation by Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence units in Jalandhar and CI Mohali. Authorities confiscated a 9mm Glock pistol and four live cartridges from the suspects.

The investigation hints at the involvement of foreign-based operatives Gopi Nawashehria, Jassi Kulam, and Shushant Chopra, linked with the banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International. The detainees reportedly received explosives supplies from these handlers and used one IED to execute the January 1st blast. A related case was filed with the State Special Operation Cell in Mohali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

